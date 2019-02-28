LA Galaxy’s Ola Kamara leaving for China’s Shenzhen FC

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Norwegian forward Ola Kamara is leaving the LA Galaxy for Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League.

The Galaxy announced Kamara’s decision Thursday, two days before their season opener against Chicago.

The 29-year-old Kamara played just one season with the Galaxy, scoring 13 goals in 31 appearances last year. He played a key complementary role up front after the Galaxy acquired Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and was expected to do the same this season.

Galaxy general manager Dennis Te Kloese called Kamara’s decision “mutually beneficial” in a statement, saying the club can use the financial flexibility gained by his departure to strengthen its roster.

Advertisement

The Galaxy also must cut down from four designated players to three by Friday, the league’s roster compliance deadline.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.