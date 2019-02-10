Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-76ers, Box

February 10, 2019 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (120)

James 8-16 0-0 18, Kuzma 14-21 6-7 39, McGee 10-15 1-3 21, Ingram 6-11 7-7 19, Bullock 1-5 0-0 2, Muscala 3-7 0-0 8, Chandler 0-0 0-2 0, Wagner 1-2 0-0 3, Rondo 0-3 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 3-5 0-0 6, Stephenson 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 48-93 14-19 120.

PHILADELPHIA (143)

Butler 6-10 2-2 15, Harris 9-14 1-2 22, Embiid 12-16 11-12 37, B.Simmons 3-13 2-2 8, Redick 8-13 2-2 21, Ennis III 0-5 0-0 0, Scott 3-8 0-1 7, Marjanovic 5-6 0-0 10, McConnell 6-6 0-0 13, Korkmaz 3-5 0-0 7, J.Simmons 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 56-97 19-22 143.

L.A. Lakers 40 27 27 26—120
Philadelphia 39 37 33 34—143

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-27 (Kuzma 5-8, Muscala 2-5, James 2-6, Wagner 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Bullock 0-2, Stephenson 0-3), Philadelphia 12-24 (Harris 3-5, Redick 3-6, Embiid 2-3, McConnell 1-1, Korkmaz 1-1, Butler 1-2, Scott 1-3, B.Simmons 0-1, Ennis III 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 43 (McGee 13), Philadelphia 42 (Embiid 14). Assists_L.A. Lakers 31 (James 9), Philadelphia 33 (B.Simmons 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 21, Philadelphia 17. Technicals_Chandler, L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_20,683 (20,478).

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.