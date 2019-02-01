Lakers-Clippers, Box

L.A. LAKERS (123)

James 9-22 5-7 24, Kuzma 4-8 0-0 10, Zubac 1-6 5-6 7, Rondo 6-14 1-2 14, Ingram 7-12 5-5 19, Beasley 1-2 2-2 4, McGee 3-5 5-6 11, Chandler 1-2 2-4 4, Stephenson 6-10 3-3 20, Hart 1-4 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 42-92 28-35 123.

L.A. CLIPPERS (120)

Bradley 5-15 1-2 13, Harris 5-13 4-6 15, Gortat 1-3 0-0 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-12 1-2 10, Beverley 6-11 0-0 17, Harrell 7-11 1-5 15, Scott 2-7 0-0 6, Marjanovic 3-4 5-5 11, Robinson 3-8 0-1 7, L.Williams 10-18 2-5 24, Thornwell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-104 14-26 120.

L.A. Lakers 32 22 33 25 11—123 L.A. Clippers 26 27 22 37 8—120

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-26 (Stephenson 5-8, Kuzma 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Rondo 1-3, James 1-6, Hart 0-1, Ingram 0-2), L.A. Clippers 14-43 (Beverley 5-8, Scott 2-5, L.Williams 2-6, Bradley 2-9, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4, Harris 1-4, Robinson 1-6, Thornwell 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 56 (James 14), L.A. Clippers 51 (Harrell, Beverley, Bradley, Harris 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 28 (James 9), L.A. Clippers 26 (Harris 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, L.A. Clippers 27. Technicals_Stephenson, Harrell. A_19,068 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.