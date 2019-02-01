Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Clippers, Box

February 1, 2019 1:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (123)

James 9-22 5-7 24, Kuzma 4-8 0-0 10, Zubac 1-6 5-6 7, Rondo 6-14 1-2 14, Ingram 7-12 5-5 19, Beasley 1-2 2-2 4, McGee 3-5 5-6 11, Chandler 1-2 2-4 4, Stephenson 6-10 3-3 20, Hart 1-4 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 42-92 28-35 123.

L.A. CLIPPERS (120)

Bradley 5-15 1-2 13, Harris 5-13 4-6 15, Gortat 1-3 0-0 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-12 1-2 10, Beverley 6-11 0-0 17, Harrell 7-11 1-5 15, Scott 2-7 0-0 6, Marjanovic 3-4 5-5 11, Robinson 3-8 0-1 7, L.Williams 10-18 2-5 24, Thornwell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-104 14-26 120.

L.A. Lakers 32 22 33 25 11—123
L.A. Clippers 26 27 22 37 8—120

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-26 (Stephenson 5-8, Kuzma 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Rondo 1-3, James 1-6, Hart 0-1, Ingram 0-2), L.A. Clippers 14-43 (Beverley 5-8, Scott 2-5, L.Williams 2-6, Bradley 2-9, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4, Harris 1-4, Robinson 1-6, Thornwell 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 56 (James 14), L.A. Clippers 51 (Harrell, Beverley, Bradley, Harris 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 28 (James 9), L.A. Clippers 26 (Harris 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, L.A. Clippers 27. Technicals_Stephenson, Harrell. A_19,068 (18,997).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.