Lakers-Grizzlies, Box

L.A. LAKERS (105)

James 8-23 8-10 24, Kuzma 9-15 2-4 22, McGee 3-8 0-0 6, Bullock 5-11 0-0 14, Ingram 12-18 5-6 32, Muscala 1-4 0-0 3, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Rondo 1-6 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 1-2 0-0 2, Hart 0-2 0-0 0, Stephenson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-89 15-20 105.

MEMPHIS (110)

Holiday 3-11 0-0 6, Rabb 3-4 0-0 6, Valanciunas 8-15 4-5 20, Conley 10-17 7-8 30, Bradley 5-14 2-2 15, Caboclo 2-5 0-0 5, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0, Parsons 2-10 0-0 5, Noah 5-8 4-6 14, Wright 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 41-93 19-23 110.

L.A. Lakers 31 25 25 24—105 Memphis 34 27 26 23—110

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-27 (Bullock 4-9, Ingram 3-3, Kuzma 2-5, Muscala 1-4, Caldwell-Pope 0-1, Hart 0-1, James 0-4), Memphis 9-36 (Conley 3-6, Bradley 3-8, Caboclo 1-4, Wright 1-4, Parsons 1-7, Valanciunas 0-1, Holiday 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 46 (James 12), Memphis 57 (Valanciunas 13). Assists_L.A. Lakers 25 (James 11), Memphis 20 (Conley 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 28, Memphis 21. A_17,794 (18,119).

