Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Grizzlies, Box

February 25, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (105)

James 8-23 8-10 24, Kuzma 9-15 2-4 22, McGee 3-8 0-0 6, Bullock 5-11 0-0 14, Ingram 12-18 5-6 32, Muscala 1-4 0-0 3, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Rondo 1-6 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 1-2 0-0 2, Hart 0-2 0-0 0, Stephenson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-89 15-20 105.

MEMPHIS (110)

Holiday 3-11 0-0 6, Rabb 3-4 0-0 6, Valanciunas 8-15 4-5 20, Conley 10-17 7-8 30, Bradley 5-14 2-2 15, Caboclo 2-5 0-0 5, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0, Parsons 2-10 0-0 5, Noah 5-8 4-6 14, Wright 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 41-93 19-23 110.

L.A. Lakers 31 25 25 24—105
Memphis 34 27 26 23—110

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-27 (Bullock 4-9, Ingram 3-3, Kuzma 2-5, Muscala 1-4, Caldwell-Pope 0-1, Hart 0-1, James 0-4), Memphis 9-36 (Conley 3-6, Bradley 3-8, Caboclo 1-4, Wright 1-4, Parsons 1-7, Valanciunas 0-1, Holiday 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 46 (James 12), Memphis 57 (Valanciunas 13). Assists_L.A. Lakers 25 (James 11), Memphis 20 (Conley 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 28, Memphis 21. A_17,794 (18,119).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1933: FDR inaugurated as 32nd president

Get our daily newsletter.