Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Hawks, Box

February 12, 2019 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (113)

James 8-20 9-11 28, Kuzma 8-20 0-0 19, McGee 2-3 2-4 6, Bullock 6-11 0-0 15, Ingram 7-14 5-6 19, Wagner 0-1 0-0 0, Rondo 5-10 1-3 13, Caldwell-Pope 5-11 0-1 13, Stephenson 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 41-95 17-25 113.

ATLANTA (117)

Prince 6-14 1-1 17, Collins 8-15 4-5 22, Dedmon 4-8 4-4 12, Young 6-19 7-9 22, Huerter 2-7 1-2 5, Bembry 3-6 0-0 6, Spellman 2-6 1-2 6, Len 4-5 0-0 11, Bazemore 2-8 0-0 5, Carter 3-4 3-3 11. Totals 40-92 21-26 117.

L.A. Lakers 32 37 26 18—113
Atlanta 38 27 35 17—117

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 14-40 (Bullock 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-7, Kuzma 3-9, James 3-10, Rondo 2-4, Ingram 0-1, Wagner 0-1, Stephenson 0-2), Atlanta 16-42 (Prince 4-9, Len 3-4, Young 3-9, Collins 2-2, Carter 2-3, Bazemore 1-4, Spellman 1-4, Bembry 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Huerter 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 44 (James 11), Atlanta 47 (Collins 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 25 (James 16), Atlanta 29 (Young 14). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, Atlanta 24. A_16,824 (18,118).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.