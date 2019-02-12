Lakers-Hawks, Box

L.A. LAKERS (113)

James 8-20 9-11 28, Kuzma 8-20 0-0 19, McGee 2-3 2-4 6, Bullock 6-11 0-0 15, Ingram 7-14 5-6 19, Wagner 0-1 0-0 0, Rondo 5-10 1-3 13, Caldwell-Pope 5-11 0-1 13, Stephenson 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 41-95 17-25 113.

ATLANTA (117)

Prince 6-14 1-1 17, Collins 8-15 4-5 22, Dedmon 4-8 4-4 12, Young 6-19 7-9 22, Huerter 2-7 1-2 5, Bembry 3-6 0-0 6, Spellman 2-6 1-2 6, Len 4-5 0-0 11, Bazemore 2-8 0-0 5, Carter 3-4 3-3 11. Totals 40-92 21-26 117.

L.A. Lakers 32 37 26 18—113 Atlanta 38 27 35 17—117

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 14-40 (Bullock 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-7, Kuzma 3-9, James 3-10, Rondo 2-4, Ingram 0-1, Wagner 0-1, Stephenson 0-2), Atlanta 16-42 (Prince 4-9, Len 3-4, Young 3-9, Collins 2-2, Carter 2-3, Bazemore 1-4, Spellman 1-4, Bembry 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Huerter 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 44 (James 11), Atlanta 47 (Collins 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 25 (James 16), Atlanta 29 (Young 14). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, Atlanta 24. A_16,824 (18,118).

