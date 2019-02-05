Lakers-Pacers, Box

L.A. LAKERS (94)

James 7-12 2-3 18, Kuzma 5-13 2-4 12, Zubac 4-5 0-0 8, Rondo 1-3 0-0 3, Ingram 4-8 4-5 12, Mykhailiuk 1-3 3-4 5, Beasley 0-8 0-0 0, McGee 7-8 2-2 16, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Wagner 2-2 0-0 5, Stephenson 3-7 7-8 13, Caldwell-Pope 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 35-75 20-26 94.

INDIANA (136)

Bogdanovic 10-17 0-0 24, Young 6-12 0-0 12, Turner 9-12 1-2 22, Collison 2-6 0-0 5, Evans 2-7 1-2 7, Sabonis 7-11 3-4 17, Leaf 0-5 0-0 0, O’Quinn 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 7-9 0-0 17, Holiday 7-10 0-0 17, Joseph 5-7 0-0 13, Reed 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 56-99 5-8 136.

L.A. Lakers 26 20 27 21— 94 Indiana 33 36 32 35—136

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 4-21 (James 2-5, Rondo 1-1, Wagner 1-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Beasley 0-2, Stephenson 0-2, Kuzma 0-4, Caldwell-Pope 0-5), Indiana 19-34 (Bogdanovic 4-10, Turner 3-3, Sumner 3-4, Holiday 3-4, Joseph 3-4, Evans 2-4, Collison 1-1, O’Quinn 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Leaf 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 34 (James 7), Indiana 41 (Young 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 25 (James 9), Indiana 37 (Young 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 14, Indiana 20. A_17,265 (20,000).

