The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lakers-Pelicans, Box

February 23, 2019 9:33 pm
 
L.A. LAKERS (115)

James 11-17 2-6 27, Kuzma 7-14 1-2 16, McGee 4-4 2-2 10, Ingram 10-18 6-9 29, Bullock 2-6 3-4 9, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Wagner 2-4 0-0 4, Caruso 0-0 0-0 0, Rondo 3-5 0-0 7, Stephenson 2-3 0-0 4, Caldwell-Pope 2-6 3-3 7, Hart 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 44-81 17-26 115.

NEW ORLEANS (128)

K.Williams 4-10 0-0 11, Randle 9-17 4-6 24, Okafor 4-7 2-2 10, Payton 5-10 2-2 14, Holiday 10-18 2-3 27, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Diallo 8-8 2-2 18, Jackson 2-10 0-0 5, Clark 7-12 1-1 17. Totals 50-96 13-16 128.

L.A. Lakers 35 22 27 31—115
New Orleans 42 27 31 28—128

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 10-29 (Ingram 3-4, James 3-6, Bullock 2-4, Rondo 1-3, Kuzma 1-5, Stephenson 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Hart 0-2, Wagner 0-2), New Orleans 15-40 (Holiday 5-9, K.Williams 3-7, Payton 2-4, Clark 2-5, Randle 2-7, Jackson 1-6, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 39 (Kuzma 8), New Orleans 41 (Diallo 10). Assists_L.A. Lakers 33 (James 12), New Orleans 31 (Payton 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 21, New Orleans 21. Technicals_Stephenson. A_18,626 (16,867).

