Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Warriors, Box

February 2, 2019 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (101)

Caldwell-Pope 5-9 0-3 12, Kuzma 4-12 4-4 13, Zubac 5-11 0-1 10, Rondo 5-14 1-2 12, Ingram 9-21 2-2 20, Beasley 2-4 2-2 6, Mykhailiuk 1-1 0-0 2, McGee 4-5 1-2 9, Wagner 3-3 0-1 7, Stephenson 4-13 0-0 10, Hart 0-2 0-0 0, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-96 10-17 101.

GOLDEN STATE (115)

Durant 8-13 5-5 21, Green 2-5 0-0 4, Cousins 5-15 7-7 18, Curry 5-15 2-3 14, Thompson 10-15 4-4 28, McKinnie 3-7 0-0 7, Derrickson 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Looney 1-4 0-0 2, Livingston 1-3 0-0 2, Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Iguodala 7-9 0-0 17. Totals 43-92 18-19 115.

L.A. Lakers 24 34 28 15—101
Golden State 33 30 25 27—115

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 7-27 (Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Stephenson 2-8, Wagner 1-1, Kuzma 1-4, Rondo 1-5, McGee 0-1, Hart 0-1, Ingram 0-2), Golden State 11-34 (Thompson 4-7, Iguodala 3-4, Curry 2-9, McKinnie 1-4, Cousins 1-5, Jerebko 0-1, Cook 0-1, Green 0-1, Durant 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 49 (Zubac 9), Golden State 45 (Cousins 10). Assists_L.A. Lakers 23 (Rondo 11), Golden State 31 (Durant 11). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 18, Golden State 17. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), Hart, Cousins, Durant. A_19,596 (19,596).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.