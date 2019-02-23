Listen Live Sports

Lamb leads Vermont over Binghamton 69-63

February 23, 2019 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Lamb scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to record his sixth double-double of the season and Vermont beat Binghamton 69-63 on Saturday.

Ernie Duncan added 22 points for the Catamounts (22-6, 12-2 America East Conference).

J.C. Show scored a season-high 22 points for the Bearcats (8-20, 4-9), Sam Sessoms added 11 and Chancellor Barnard grabbed eight rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats for the season. Vermont defeated Binghamton 78-50 on Jan. 19. Vermont takes on Stony Brook at home next Saturday. Binghamton matches up against Hartford at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

