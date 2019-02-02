Listen Live Sports

Lane powers Northwestern State past Central Arkansas

February 2, 2019 7:58 pm
 
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Ishmael Lane had 22 points, 13 rebounds and two big free throws and Northwestern State held off Central Arkansas 80-75 on Saturday night.

Malik Metoyer made two free throws to give Northwestern State a 78-75 lead with 19 seconds to go. Although trailing by three, Central Arkansas got to the line twice in the next 10 seconds of play but missed all four free throws. Lane made two free throws with six seconds left to wrap up the win.

LaTerrance Reed added 19 points with three rebounds and four assists and the Demons (8-14, 3-6 Southland Conference) snapped a four-game conference losing streak.

Northwestern State cruised to a 51-27 halftime lead, making 68 percent of its shots which included 6 of 11 3-pointers. Central Arkansas shot 39 percent and made only 10 field goals in the half. The Demons’ lead dwindled throughout the second half and Hayden Koval eventually tied it at 68 with two free throws with 3:09 remaining but the Bears never took the lead.

Thatch Unruh scored 33 points for Central Arkansas (10-13, 5-5) and Koval had 14 points with 10 rebounds.

