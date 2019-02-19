Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $200 million or more at the time they were signed. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (x-pending):

Player, Club Years Total Giancarlo Stanton, Mia 2015-27 $325 million x-Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $300 million Miguel Cabrera, Det 2014-23 $292 million Alex Rodriguez, NYY 2008-17 $275 million Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY 2001-10 $252 million Joey Votto, Cin 2012-23 $251.5 million Albert Pujols, LAA 2012-21 $240 million Robinson Cano, Sea-NYM 2014-23 $240 million David Price, Bos 2016-22 $217 million Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $215 million Prince Fielder, Det-Tex 2012-20 $214 million Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $210 million Zack Greinke, Ari 2016-21 $206.5 million

