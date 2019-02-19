Largest Baseball Contract Packages

Listen Live Sports

February 19, 2019 3:44 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $200 million or more at the time they were signed. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (x-pending):

Player, Club Years Total
Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY 2015-27 $325 million
x-Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $300 million
Miguel Cabrera, Det 2014-23 $292 million
Alex Rodriguez, NYY 2008-17 $275 million
Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY 2001-10 $252 million
Joey Votto, Cin 2012-23 $251.5 million
Albert Pujols, LAA 2012-21 $240 million
Robinson Cano, Sea-NYM 2014-23 $240 million
David Price, Bos 2016-22 $217 million
Clayton Kershaw, LAD 2014-20 $215 million
Prince Fielder, Det-Tex 2012-20 $214 million
Max Scherzer, Was 2015-21 $210 million
Zack Greinke, Ari 2016-21 $206.5 million

