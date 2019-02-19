Largest Baseball Contract Packages

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $200 million or more at the time they were signed. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (x-pending):
|Player, Club
|Years
|Total
|Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY
|2015-27
|$325
|million
|x-Manny Machado, SD
|2019-28
|$300
|million
|Miguel Cabrera, Det
|2014-23
|$292
|million
|Alex Rodriguez, NYY
|2008-17
|$275
|million
|Alex Rodriguez, Tex-NYY
|2001-10
|$252
|million
|Joey Votto, Cin
|2012-23
|$251.5
|million
|Albert Pujols, LAA
|2012-21
|$240
|million
|Robinson Cano, Sea-NYM
|2014-23
|$240
|million
|David Price, Bos
|2016-22
|$217
|million
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|2014-20
|$215
|million
|Prince Fielder, Det-Tex
|2012-20
|$214
|million
|Max Scherzer, Was
|2015-21
|$210
|million
|Zack Greinke, Ari
|2016-21
|$206.5
|million
