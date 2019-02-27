Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Laster leads Gardner-Webb past Presbyterian 78-70

February 27, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — DJ Laster had 23 points as Gardner-Webb won its 13th consecutive home game, defeating Presbyterian 78-70 on Wednesday night.

Laster made 10 of 13 shots.

David Efianayi had 19 points for Gardner-Webb (19-11, 10-6 Big South Conference). Jose Perez added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jaheam Cornwall had six assists for the hosts.

Adam Flagler had 16 points for the Blue Hose (17-13, 9-6). JC Younger added 14 points. Francois Lewis had 12 points and eight rebounds.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Runnin’ Bulldogs evened the season series against the Blue Hose with the win. Presbyterian defeated Gardner-Webb 103-101 on Feb. 9. Gardner-Webb finishes out the regular season against Longwood at home on Saturday. Presbyterian finishes out the regular season against Charleston Southern at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.