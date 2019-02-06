Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LeBlanc’s double-double sparks Georgetown win

February 6, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Freshman Josh LeBlanc had 17 points with 11 rebounds and Georgetown defeated Providence 76-67 on Wednesday night to sweep the season series.

Mac McClung had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hoyas (15-8, 5-5 Big East). James Akinjo had 10 points and eight assists, Jessie Govan had 13 points and Jamorko Pickett scored 12.

Alpha Diallo led Providence (13-10, 3-7) with 22 points and six rebounds. He surpassed 1,000 career points, becoming the 50th Providence player to reach the milestone. The Friars lost their third in a row.

Georgetown led 34-27 at halftime and pushed its lead to 57-45 with 9 minutes left in the second half. Once the margin reached 12 points the Friars were unable to mount much of a comeback, only once getting as close as seven points before the final minute.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Georgetown led 73-59 with 1:46 remaining and an 8-1 run by Providence did little to help the Friars.

Georgetown dominated the boards with a 50-33 rebounding advantage and outshot the Friars 44 percent to 37 percent. Georgetown made 7 of 18 3-pointers compared to Providence’s 4 of 22.

The Hoyas defeated Providence 96-90 in double overtime at Georgetown in mid-January.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.