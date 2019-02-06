LeBlanc’s double-double sparks Georgetown win

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Freshman Josh LeBlanc had 17 points with 11 rebounds and Georgetown defeated Providence 76-67 on Wednesday night to sweep the season series.

Mac McClung had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hoyas (15-8, 5-5 Big East). James Akinjo had 10 points and eight assists, Jessie Govan had 13 points and Jamorko Pickett scored 12.

Alpha Diallo led Providence (13-10, 3-7) with 22 points and six rebounds. He surpassed 1,000 career points, becoming the 50th Providence player to reach the milestone. The Friars lost their third in a row.

Georgetown led 34-27 at halftime and pushed its lead to 57-45 with 9 minutes left in the second half. Once the margin reached 12 points the Friars were unable to mount much of a comeback, only once getting as close as seven points before the final minute.

Georgetown led 73-59 with 1:46 remaining and an 8-1 run by Providence did little to help the Friars.

Georgetown dominated the boards with a 50-33 rebounding advantage and outshot the Friars 44 percent to 37 percent. Georgetown made 7 of 18 3-pointers compared to Providence’s 4 of 22.

The Hoyas defeated Providence 96-90 in double overtime at Georgetown in mid-January.

