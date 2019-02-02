Lecce player in hospital after being knocked unconscious

LECCE, Italy (AP) — Lecce midfielder Manuel Scavone will undergo further tests in the next few days but could be released from hospital later Saturday after he was knocked unconscious during a second-tier game in Italy.

The incident happened just seconds after kickoff in Lecce’s Serie B match at home to Ascoli on Friday and the game was subsequently abandoned.

Scavone, who is on loan from Serie A side Parma, was involved in an aerial challenge with Ascoli player Giacomo Beretta and fell to the ground unconscious.

The 31-year-old received immediate medical attention and was then transported to the hospital by ambulance, after players and staff tore down advertising hoardings to let the vehicle onto the field.

Advertisement

There was silence at the Stadio Via del Mare, followed by applause when it was announced Scavone had regained consciousness.

Beretta was one of a number of players who visited Scavone in hospital on Saturday.

The two were teammates at Pro Vercelli between 2014 and 2016.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.