Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Leicester begins Rodgers era with 2-1 win over Brighton

February 26, 2019 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester held on to beat Brighton 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday and begin the Brendan Rodgers era with the team’s first victory since New Year’s Day.

Rodgers quit Scottish champion Celtic to sign a 3½-year deal at Leicester just before kickoff and watched the game from the stands.

The former Liverpool manager saw Demarai Gray give Leicester a 10th-minute lead, and Jamie Vardy made it 2-0 after running onto James Maddison’s pass and scoring in the 63rd.

Davy Propper pulled a goal back for Brighton, which dominated large spells at King Power Stadium but lacked a cutting edge. The visitors are just three points above the relegation zone with 10 games left.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Leicester had lost seven of its previous nine games but dug in to rise to 11th place, 11 points clear of the bottom three.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.