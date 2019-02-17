Listen Live Sports

Leonard lifts UC Irvine past UC Santa Barbara 83-70

February 17, 2019 3:34 am
 
< a min read
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Evan Leonard had a season-high 23 points as UC Irvine stretched its win streak to eight games, beating UC Santa Barbara 83-70 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Galloway had 14 points and 11 rebounds for UC Irvine (22-5, 10-1 Big West Conference). Collin Welp added 12 points. Max Hazzard had 10 points for the hosts.

Max Heidegger had 17 points for the Gauchos (17-8, 6-5). Amadou Sow added 12 points. Devearl Ramsey had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Gauchos on the season. UC Irvine defeated UC Santa Barbara 66-62 on Jan. 31. UC Irvine matches up against Cal Poly at home on Thursday. UC Santa Barbara plays Hawaii at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

