The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
LeVert to practice with G League team as he works to return

February 4, 2019 7:28 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Caris LeVert will practice with the Brooklyn Nets’ NBA G League affiliate on Tuesday as he works to return from a dislocated right foot.

Coach Kenny Atkinson says Monday that he doesn’t know how soon LeVert will be ready for game action, though he says the guard is “progressing great.”

Fellow injured guard Allen Crabbe (right knee) also will practice with the Long Island Nets. Brooklyn is too banged up for full practices, so having the players work out with the G League team gives them a chance to take part in full scrimmages.

LeVert was leading the Nets with 18.4 points per game when he was injured Nov. 12 at Minnesota. The injury appeared to be much more severe, and he was taken off the court in a stretcher. But an MRI showed less damage than feared and doctors determined that LeVert could return this season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

