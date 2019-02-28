Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Levi lifts Texas Rio Grande Valley over Chicago St. 82-77

February 28, 2019 10:34 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Levi had 11 points and 10 assists to lead Texas Rio Grande Valley to an 82-77 win over Chicago State on Thursday night.

Lesley Varner II had 14 points and seven rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (17-14, 8-6 Western Athletic Conference). Tyson Smith added 14 points. Solomon Hainna had 13 points for the visitors.

The Vaqueros were in trouble after the first half, heading into halftime trailing 46-35. But the visitors mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the narrow five-point victory. The Cougars’ 46 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Travon Bell scored a career-high 26 points for the Cougars (3-26, 0-14), whose losing streak reached 18 games. Delshon Strickland added 19 points. Anthony Harris had seven rebounds.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Vaqueros improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated Chicago State 77-46 on Jan. 31. Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on UMKC on the road on Saturday. Chicago State takes on New Mexico State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.