Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LH reliever Zach Duke signs 1-year deal with Reds

February 11, 2019 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Zach Duke has signed a $2 million, one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, who wanted a left-hander for the bullpen.

Duke agreed to the deal last week. It was completed Monday after he passed a physical.

Cincinnati overhauled its rotation and starting lineup in the offseason through a series of trades, hoping to become a contender. The bullpen already was solid with the additions of Jared Hughes and David Hernandez last season to set up closer Raisel Iglesias.

Duke turns 36 in April. He pitched in 14 games for the Reds in 2013. Last season, he went 5-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 72 games with Minnesota and Seattle. Duke also has played for the Pirates, Diamondbacks, Nationals, Brewers, White Sox and Cardinals.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Reds designated right-hander Jose Lopez for assignment. He went 5-13 for Triple-A Louisville last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.