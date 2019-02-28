Liberty looks to sweep NJIT

Liberty (24-6, 13-2) vs. NJIT (20-10, 8-7)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT seeks revenge on Liberty after dropping the first matchup in Lynchburg. The teams last played on Feb. 2, when the Flames shot 51.9 percent from the field while holding NJIT’s shooters to just 38.2 percent on their way to a 20-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Liberty’s Scottie James, Caleb Homesley and Lovell Cabbil have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

Advertisement

CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 35.3 percent of the 173 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Liberty is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 24-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Flames have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. NJIT has 35 assists on 84 field goals (41.7 percent) over its past three games while Liberty has assists on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents, which is the seventh-lowest figure in the country. The NJIT offense has produced just 70.7 points through 30 games (ranked 218th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.