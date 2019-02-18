Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Blue Jackets Sums

February 18, 2019 10:49 pm
 
Tampa Bay 2 1 2—5
Columbus 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 28 (Sergachev, Gourde), 11:18. 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 29, 14:24. Penalties_Anderson, CBJ, (interference), 2:02; Killorn, TB, (slashing), 17:48.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 33 (Kucherov, Point), 19:31 (pp). Penalties_Paquette, TB, (holding), 12:19; Anderson, CBJ, (interference), 18:19; Columbus bench, served by Robinson (too many men on the ice), 19:27.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 34 (Sergachev, Kucherov), 0:12 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Point 35 (Kucherov), 0:46. 6, Columbus, Sedlak 4 (Harrington, Nash), 18:15. Penalties_Dubois, CBJ, (roughing), 7:30; Joseph, TB, (roughing), 7:30; Kucherov, TB, major (high sticking), 13:09.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 6-8-6_20. Columbus 20-9-11_40.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 3; Columbus 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 26-7-4 (40 shots-39 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 9-5-2 (20-15).

A_16,411 (18,500). T_2:31.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Brian Murphy.

