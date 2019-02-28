Lightning-Bruins Sums

Tampa Bay 0 0 1—1 Boston 0 1 3—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Erne, TB, Major (fighting), 2:54; Backes, BOS, Major (fighting), 2:54.

Second Period_1, Boston, DeBrusk 21 (Krug, Rask), 8:43 (pp). Penalties_Chara, BOS, (cross checking), 4:54; Hedman, TB, (interference), 8:11.

Third Period_2, Boston, Acciari 3 (Wagner), 11:47. 3, Boston, Bergeron 22 (Acciari, Heinen), 12:32. 4, Boston, Marchand 26 (Krug, Heinen), 13:15. 5, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 13 (Palat), 13:52. Penalties_Hedman, TB, (tripping), 9:29; Hedman, TB, (hooking), 14:30; McAvoy, BOS, (hooking), 15:54; Grzelcyk, BOS, (cross checking), 17:59; Kucherov, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 4-5-12_21. Boston 17-15-9_41.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 19-5-0 (41 shots-37 saves). Boston, Rask 21-8-5 (21-20).

A_17,565 (17,565). Referees_Marc Joannette, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Kiel Murchison.

