Lightning-Flyers Sum

February 19, 2019 9:47 pm
 
Tampa Bay 3 0 2—5
Philadelphia 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 4 (Stamkos, Palat), 2:22. 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 13 (Cirelli, Erne), 5:13. 3, Tampa Bay, Miller 10, 10:23.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Lindblom 11 (Couturier, Raffl), 1:03. 5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 17 (McDonagh, Miller), 7:42 (pp). 6, Philadelphia, Konecny 18 (Sanheim, Couturier), 10:51. 7, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 6, 19:23.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 13-8-12_33. Philadelphia 7-14-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 18-4-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 6-7-0 (23-22), Hart 13-6-1 (9-6).

Referees_Jake Brenk, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Tim Nowak.

