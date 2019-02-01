Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Islanders Sums

February 1, 2019 9:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0—1
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0—0
Tampa Bay won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Boychuk, NYI, (tripping), 14:53; Kucherov, TB, (tripping), 16:11.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Paquette, TB, (delay of game), 3:45; Hedman, TB, (hooking), 7:48.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (cross checking), 3:23.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shootout_Tampa Bay 1 (Hedman G, Kucherov NG), N.Y. Islanders 0 (Nelson NG, Barzal NG, Bailey NG).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 14-10-16-1_41. N.Y. Islanders 11-10-11-4_36.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 21-7-2 (36 shots-36 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 14-8-2 (41-41).

A_13,971 (16,234). T_2:42.

Referees_Dean Morton, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.