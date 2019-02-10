Lightning-Panthers Sums

Tampa Bay 1 2 2—5 Florida 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 23 (Stralman, Hedman), 4:02. Penalties_Callahan, TB, (hooking), 7:02; Gourde, TB, (high sticking), 17:08; Brassard, FLA, (slashing), 17:08.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 29 (Miller, Stralman), 12:08. 3, Florida, Vatrano 19 (Huberdeau, Matheson), 13:11. 4, Tampa Bay, Callahan 6 (Joseph), 17:51. 5, Florida, Malgin 6 (Brouwer, Sheahan), 18:50. Penalties_Malgin, FLA, (tripping), 3:42; Point, TB, (holding stick), 4:09; Johnson, TB, (hooking), 15:47.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Point 32 (Miller, Kucherov), 4:25 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 24 (Stamkos, Point), 19:12 (pp). Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (hooking), 3:23; Kucherov, TB, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:54; Yandle, FLA, (hooking), 18:24; Ekblad, FLA, (high sticking), 19:00.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 9-3-11_23. Florida 5-17-5_27.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 4; Florida 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 18-4-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Florida, Reimer 10-10-5 (12-9), Luongo 12-12-1 (11-9).

A_13,566 (19,250). T_2:31.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Derek Nansen.

