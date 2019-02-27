Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Rangers Sum

February 27, 2019 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 1—4
N.Y. Rangers 0 3 0 0—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Johnson 22 (Kucherov, Stralman), 7:52. 2, Tampa Bay, Miller 12 (Kucherov, Hedman), 14:57 (pp).

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 27 (Vesey, DeAngelo), 0:56. 4, Tampa Bay, Girardi 4 (Stamkos, Point), 2:53. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 16 (Claesson, Shattenkirk), 3:23. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Nieves 4 (Strome, Namestnikov), 14:14.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_7, Tampa Bay, Hedman 8 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 3:25.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 14-8-6-2_30. N.Y. Rangers 9-17-9-1_36.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 6.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 29-7-4 (36 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 10-10-1 (30-26).

A_17,012 (18,006). T_2:38.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.