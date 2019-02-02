Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Rangers Sum

February 2, 2019 10:47 pm
 
Tampa Bay 1 2 0—3
N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Gourde 13 (McDonagh, Joseph), 6:51.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Cernak 1 (Paquette, Callahan), 4:41. 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 28 (Kucherov, Hedman), 8:33. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 9 (Kreider, Zibanejad), 16:17.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 11 (Lundqvist, Zibanejad), 6:49 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 6-13-4_23. N.Y. Rangers 8-9-16_33.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 17-4-0 (33 shots-31 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 16-13-7 (23-20).

A_17,468 (18,006). T_2:29.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Kiel Murchison.

