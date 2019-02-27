Lightning-Rangers Sums

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 1—4 N.Y. Rangers 0 3 0 0—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Johnson 22 (Kucherov, Stralman), 7:52. 2, Tampa Bay, Miller 12 (Kucherov, Hedman), 14:57 (pp). Penalties_Sergachev, TB, (hooking), 11:04; Skjei, NYR, (tripping), 14:33.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 27 (Vesey, DeAngelo), 0:56. 4, Tampa Bay, Girardi 4 (Stamkos, Point), 2:53. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 16 (Claesson, Shattenkirk), 3:23. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Nieves 4 (Strome, Namestnikov), 14:14. Penalties_Lemieux, NYR, (roughing), 1:28; Buchnevich, NYR, Major (fighting), 1:28; Gourde, TB, Major (fighting), 1:28; Miller, TB, (slashing), 2:00; McDonagh, TB, (interference), 7:42; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 10:42; Miller, TB, (slashing), 17:57; Buchnevich, NYR, (tripping), 20:00.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Sergachev, TB, (hooking), 2:03.

Overtime_7, Tampa Bay, Hedman 8 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 3:25. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 14-8-6-2_30. N.Y. Rangers 9-17-9-1_36.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 6.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 29-7-4 (36 shots-33 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 10-10-1 (30-26).

A_17,012 (18,006). T_2:38.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kory Nagy.

