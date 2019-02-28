Lightning win 10th straight, Flames streak to 7th in a row

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Hedman scored at 3:25 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 10 games with a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Tyler Johnson, J.T. Miller and Dan Girardi also scored for Tampa Bay, which has an NHL-leading 102 points. Nikita Kucherov added three assists to give him a league-leading 74. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 33 saves.

Jimmy Vesey had a goal and assist for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad and Boo Nieves also scored. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves, including stopping Hedman on a breakaway earlier in overtime.

FLAMES 2, DEVILS 1

Advertisement

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau set up two second-period goals and Western Conference-leading Calgary extended its season-high winning streak to seven games with a victory over New Jersey.

Elias Lindholm and Mark Giordano scored for the Flames, who have points in eight straight games. David Rittich made 19 saves in improving to 22-5-5.

Kevin Rooney scored a short-handed goal for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood, who spent the last three weeks in the minor leagues, was outstanding in making 33 saves in his return to the NHL.

The game was delayed about 10 minutes early in the third period after Devils defenseman Mirco Mueller crashed into the end boards on a rush and had to be taken on the ice on a stretcher. He moved his legs and gave a thumbs-up to fans.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, OILERS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Andreas Johnsson scored twice during Toronto’s four-goal outburst in a seven-minute stretch to open the second period and the Maple Leafs cruised past Edmonton.

Mitch Marner added a goal and two assists, while John Tavares, William Nylander and Patrick Marleau all had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who turn their attention to Thursday night when they visit the Islanders in Tavares’ return to New York.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton. Mikko Koskinen allowed four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Anthony Stolarz, who finished with 18 saves.

Oilers star Connor McDavid returned to the lineup after serving his two-game suspension for a hit to the head on Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy last week.

AVALANCHE 3, CANUCKS 2, SO

DENVER (AP) — Carl Soderberg scored in the sixth round of the shootout, Semyon Varlamov came up with big saves all night long and Colorado beat Vancouver.

Soderberg knocked in the winner off the glove of Jacob Markstrom as the Avalanche improved to 2-12 in games beyond regulation. Varlamov made 30 saves through overtime and five more in the shootout.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and Nathan MacKinnon added his 33rd goal of the season to tie captain Gabriel Landeskog for the team lead. The Avalanche have gone 5-0-1 over their last six games to climb back into the playoff chase.

Josh Leivo tied the game at 2 with 3:02 remaining in regulation on a wrist shot. Antoine Roussel also scored for the Canucks.

BLACKHAWKS 4, DUCKS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Kane scored with 16.1 seconds remaining on an odd-man rush and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, Artem Anisimov had a short-handed goal and Corey Crawford made 29 saves as the Blackhawks snapped a two-game losing streak.

Devin Shore, Carter Rowney and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim, which has dropped its last four. Miller stopped 31 shots.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.