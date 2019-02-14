Lipscomb looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

Lipscomb (20-5, 11-1) vs. Kennesaw State (5-21, 2-9)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Kennesaw St.. Lipscomb has won by an average of 13 points in its last five wins over the Owls. Kennesaw State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2016, a 73-57 win.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Lipscomb’s Garrison Mathews, Rob Marberry and Eli Pepper have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bisons have allowed just 67.6 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 73.7 per game they gave up over 11 non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tyler Hooker has accounted for 45 percent of all Kennesaw State field goals over the last three games. Hooker has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Lipscomb has won its last five road games, scoring 81.2 points, while allowing 61 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bisons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. Kennesaw State has an assist on 35 of 74 field goals (47.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Lipscomb has assists on 49 of 80 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lipscomb offense has scored 85 points per game this season, ranking the Bisons eighth among Division I teams. The Kennesaw State defense has allowed 75.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 245th overall).

