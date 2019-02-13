Little Rock seeks revenge on UTA

Texas-Arlington (12-12, 8-3) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (9-15, 4-7)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock seeks revenge on Texas-Arlington after dropping the first matchup in Arlington. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 19, when the Mavericks outshot Arkansas-Little Rock from the field 47.7 percent to 44.4 percent and hit 16 more free throws en route to an 82-73 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The electric Rayjon Tucker has put up 20.5 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Trojans. Markquis Nowell is also a primary facilitator, accounting for 12.7 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Mavericks have been led by Edric Dennis, who is averaging 15.1 points and 4.9 rebounds.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Mavericks have scored 75.1 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 62.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brian Warren has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. Warren has accounted for 23 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mavericks are 0-6 when they score 60 points or fewer and 12-6 when they exceed 60 points. The Trojans are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 9-9 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Little Rock has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 77.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Trojans have averaged 23.9 foul shots per game this season.

