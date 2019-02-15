LIU Brooklyn seeks revenge on Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (12-14, 8-5) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (11-14, 5-8)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart goes for the season sweep over Long Island-Brooklyn after winning the previous matchup in Fairfield. The teams last met on Jan. 3, when Long Island-Brooklyn made just eight free throws on 17 attempts while the Pioneers went 19 for 24 on their way to a 79-75 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Raiquan Clark has averaged 20.2 points and 7.1 rebounds while Ty Flowers has put up 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Pioneers, Sean Hoehn has averaged 18 points while E.J. Anosike has put up 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds.

SOLID SEAN: Hoehn has connected on 40.9 percent of the 132 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Sacred Heart is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Pioneers are 6-14 when opponents score more than 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blackbirds have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Long Island-Brooklyn has 48 assists on 72 field goals (66.7 percent) over its past three outings while Sacred Heart has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn has made 8.2 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among NEC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

