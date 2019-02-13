Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Livingston with 21, George Mason beats UMass 80-75 in OT

February 13, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Otis Livingston II scored 21 points with five assists and George Mason beat Massachusetts 80-75 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Javon Green sank a 3-pointer early in the extra period to put the Patriots (15-10, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) on top for good, 65-63. UMass got as close as 75-74 on a Carl Pierre 3 with 18 seconds to go but Livingston, Green and Jarred Reuter combined for five free throws in the final seconds to keep George Mason on top.

Greene finished with 17 points and five rebounds for the Patriots. Justin Kier added 14 points and five rebounds and Reuter and Jordan Miller had 10 points apiece. Reuter led with seven boards.

The teams were tied 26-all at the break and paced each other throughout the second period. UMass had a 60-58 edge with under a minute to play in regulation when Miller and Kier sank layups to tie it 60-all with 21 seconds left and it held, forcing overtime.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pierre scored a career-high 26 points for the Minutemen (9-16, 2-10) who have lost four of the last five.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.