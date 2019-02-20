Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lofton jumper lifts St. Bonaventure past La Salle, 62-60

February 20, 2019 10:06 pm
 
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Loften knocked down a jumper with 3 seconds left to lift St. Bonaventure to a 62-60 victory over La Salle on Wednesday night.

Saul Phiri hit a 3 with 1:14 left to pull the Explorers even at 60-60. Lofton missed a 3 with :40 left and Ed Croswell pulled down the rebound, but the Bonnies’ LaDarien Griffen stole the ball and, after a timeout, Loften hit the game winner.

The win keeps St. Bonaventure (12-14, 8-5) tied with Duquesne and Saint Louis for fifth place in the Atlantic 10, three games back of VCU.

Lofton had 18 points and four steals for the Bonnies. Courtney Stockard had 16 points and dished seven assists and Osun Osunniyi added nine points and 13 rebounds.

La Salle (8-17, 6-7) got 20 points from Pookie Powell, with Isiah Deas adding another 16 points and Croswell contributed 10 rebounds.

