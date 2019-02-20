Lohaus scores 22 to lead N. Iowa past Missouri St. 63-43

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Wyatt Lohaus had 22 points as Northern Iowa easily defeated Missouri State 63-43 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Brown had 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Iowa (13-15, 8-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Spencer Haldeman added 12 points. AJ Green had 10 points for the visitors.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. Northern Iowa trailed 19-17 heading to the locker room at halftime, but the Panthers came back in the second half to earn the victory. Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. The Panthers’ 17 first-half points were the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 19 points in the first half for the Bears marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.

Jarred Dixon had 14 points for the Bears (15-13, 9-6), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Tulio Da Silva added 13 rebounds. Kabir Mohammed had eight rebounds.

Advertisement

Keandre Cook, who was second on the Bears in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, was held to 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Missouri State 64-59 on Feb. 2. Northern Iowa plays Valparaiso at home on Saturday. Missouri State faces Indiana State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.