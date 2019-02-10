Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Long Beach State pulls away in OT, beats Cal Poly 76-68

February 10, 2019 12:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Deishuan Booker scored 23 points including a key 3-pointer in overtime to help Long Beach State beat Cal Poly 76-69 on Saturday night and snap a six-game losing skid.

The 49ers outscored Cal Poly 14-6 in the extra period. Booker’s 3 gave Long Beach State a four-point lead with about a minute left.

Temidayo Yussuf added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the 49ers (9-16, 3-6 Big West Conference). Mason Riggins chipped in 13 points.

Donovan Fields scored 23 points to lead Cal Poly (5-17, 1-8), which has lost eight of its last nine games. Marcellus Garrick finished with 15 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Garrick made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 62 with 56 seconds left, and Long Beach State committed two turnovers down the stretch. Cal Poly had possession with 4.7 seconds left in regulation, but Fields’ deep 3-point attempt was off to force overtime.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.