Long Beach State rallies to beat CSU Northridge 80-78

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Deishuan Booker drained three free throws in the final second to lift Long Beach State to an 80-78 win over CSU Northridge on Wednesday night.

The 49ers (10-18, 4-8 Big West Conference) trailed by 11 at the break and were down 57-41 early in the second half. Bryan Alberts sank three 3-pointers to close to 63-58 with 7:58 to play and they kept the pressure on, cutting it to 76-75 on a Booker layup with nine seconds left. The 49ers trailed 78-77 with a second left when Booker was fouled and sank all three of his free throws to put Long Beach State in the lead for good.

Alberts and Booker both finished with 20 points for Long Beach State. Jordan Roberts had 15 points and six rebounds.

Darius Brown II scored 19 points and Lamine Diane added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Matadors (10-17, 4-7).

