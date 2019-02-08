Listen Live Sports

Long snapper, long time: Dolphins’ Denney eyes 15th season

February 8, 2019 2:41 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Long snapper John Denney has re-signed for a 15th season with the Miami Dolphins.

The 40-year-old Denney’s streak of 224 consecutive games is the longest in team history and the longest active streak in the NFL. He’s the longest-tenured active Dolphins player and has played in every game since the start of his rookie season in 2005.

