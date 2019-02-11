Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lorenzi beats Sandgren in 1st round of New York Open

February 11, 2019 11:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Paolo Lorenzi of Italy outlasted eighth-seeded American Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4 on Monday in the first round of the New York Open.

Sandgren was playing for the first time since the Australian Open. He has lost both matches since winning the ASB Classic in January for his first ATP title.

Also, Australian Bernard Tomic beat Lukas Lacko of Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2. He will next face top-seeded John Isner of the U.S.

Isner became the highest-ranked player in the second-year tournament at the Nassau Memorial Veterans Coliseum when defending champion Kevin Anderson had to withdraw due to a right elbow injury.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Seventh-seeded Jordan Thompson of Australia beat American Noah Rubin 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-1.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.