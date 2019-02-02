Los Angeles Rams Regular Season Statistics

|
|COMP
|PASSING
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|TD
|INT
|Goff
|561
|364
|64.9
|4688
|32
|12
|Mannion
|3
|2
|66.7
|23
|0
|0
|Hekker
|4
|2
|50.0
|19
|0
|0
|TEAM
|568
|368
|64.8
|4730
|32
|12
|OPPONENTS
|533
|347
|65.1
|4106
|31
|18
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Gurley
|256
|1251
|4.9
|36
|17
|Anderson
|43
|299
|7.0
|46
|2
|M.Brown
|43
|212
|4.9
|19
|0
|Woods
|19
|157
|8.3
|56
|1
|Goff
|43
|108
|2.5
|16
|2
|Kelly
|27
|74
|2.7
|7
|0
|Cooks
|10
|68
|6.8
|17
|1
|Kupp
|4
|25
|6.2
|12
|0
|Davis
|2
|19
|9.5
|19
|0
|Everett
|2
|16
|8.0
|12
|0
|Reynolds
|2
|8
|4.0
|10
|0
|Hekker
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Mannion
|7
|-9
|-1.3
|3
|0
|TEAM
|459
|2231
|4.9
|56
|23
|OPPONENTS
|386
|1957
|5.1
|51
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Woods
|86
|1219
|14.2
|39t
|6
|Cooks
|80
|1204
|15.0
|57
|5
|Gurley
|59
|580
|9.8
|56
|4
|Kupp
|40
|566
|14.2
|70t
|6
|Everett
|33
|320
|9.7
|40t
|3
|Reynolds
|29
|402
|13.9
|33
|5
|Higbee
|24
|292
|12.2
|36
|2
|M.Brown
|5
|52
|10.4
|18t
|1
|Anderson
|4
|17
|4.2
|13
|0
|Kelly
|2
|27
|13.5
|18
|0
|Hodge
|2
|17
|8.5
|14
|0
|N.Williams
|2
|17
|8.5
|11
|0
|Shields
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Mundt
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Cooper
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|368
|4730
|12.9
|70t
|32
|OPPONENTS
|347
|4106
|11.8
|73t
|31
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|J.Johnson
|4
|46
|11.5
|35
|0
|Peters
|3
|107
|35.7
|50t
|1
|Littleton
|3
|48
|16.0
|22
|1
|Hill
|2
|7
|3.5
|7
|0
|Talib
|1
|30
|30.0
|30
|0
|Ebukam
|1
|25
|25.0
|25t
|1
|Shields
|1
|22
|22.0
|22
|0
|Joyner
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Countess
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Robey-Coleman
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|18
|290
|16.1
|50t
|3
|OPPONENTS
|12
|73
|6.1
|26
|0
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Hekker
|43
|1992
|46.3
|43.0
|21
|68
|0
|TEAM
|43
|1992
|46.3
|43.0
|21
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|66
|2912
|45.5
|39.8
|26
|68
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Natson
|26
|10
|280
|10.8
|60
|0
|Cooper
|2
|1
|12
|6.0
|12
|0
|Christian
|1
|0
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Kupp
|1
|3
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Woods
|0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|30
|15
|307
|10.2
|60
|0
|OPPONENTS
|12
|7
|104
|8.7
|22
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Countess
|17
|419
|24.6
|40
|0
|Cooper
|13
|277
|21.3
|28
|0
|Natson
|6
|108
|18.0
|24
|0
|Longacre
|2
|30
|15.0
|16
|0
|Woods
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|39
|834
|21.4
|40
|0
|OPPONENTS
|29
|652
|22.5
|42
|0
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|105
|174
|131
|117
|0
|527
|OPPONENTS
|84
|112
|106
|82
|0
|384
|SCORING
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|LONG
|PTS
|Zuerlein
|35
|36
|27
|31
|56
|116
|Santos
|5
|6
|5
|6
|39
|20
|Ficken
|10
|10
|1
|3
|34
|13
|Hekker
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4
|TEAM
|51
|53
|34
|41
|56
|527
|OPPONENTS
|39
|42
|25
|28
|54
|384
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.