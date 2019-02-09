Love carries Northwestern State over McNeese 74-72

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Malik Metoyer drove for a game-winning layup in the waning seconds to give Northwestern State a 74-72 win over McNeese on Saturday.

McNeese’s James Harvey had just tied the game at 72-72 by hitting three straight free throws. Metoyer drove the baseline and hit the winning bucket with 17 seconds remaining. Ishmael Lane blocked a Jarren Greenwood layup to keep Northwestern State in front. The Cowboys had one last shot but Harvey’s 3-point attempt was just short at the buzzer.

DeAndre Love led Northwestern State (9-15, 4-7 Southland Conference) with 24 points.

Love hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Lane had 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Northwestern State. He also committed eight turnovers. Metoyer added 10 points.

Roydell Brown had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Cowboys (7-16, 3-7). Kevin Hunt added 16 points. James Harvey had 14 points.

The Demons improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Northwestern State defeated McNeese State 66-61 on Jan. 5. Northwestern State plays Lamar on the road on Wednesday. McNeese State plays Stephen F. Austin on the road on Wednesday.

