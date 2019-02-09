Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Love scores 17 to lift Wright St. past Detroit Mercy 83-60

February 9, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love posted 17 points as Wright State easily beat Detroit Mercy 83-60 on Saturday night.

Malachi Smith had 14 points and six assists for Wright State (15-11, 9-4 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Skyelar Potter added 14 points and six rebounds. Mark Hughes had 12 points for the home team.

Antoine Davis had 17 points for the Titans (9-16, 6-7). Harrison Curry added 16 points and eight rebounds. Josh McFolley had 13 points.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Titans with the win. Detroit Mercy defeated Wright St. 79-58 on Jan. 3. Wright St. plays Northern Kentucky at home on Friday. Detroit matches up against Milwaukee on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.