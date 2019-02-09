LPGA ISPS Handa Vic Open Scores

Saturday At 13th Beach Golf Links Geelong, Australia b-Beach Course: 6,479 yards, par-72 c-Creek Course: 6,573 yards, par-73 Final two rounds played on Beach Course Third Round Kim Kaufman 66b-66c-75—207 Celine Boutier 69c-71b-69—209 Su Oh 67c-68b-74—209 Haru Nomura 67b-67c-76—210 Mirim Lee 70c-74b-69—213 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 71c-70b-72—213 Katherine Kirk 72c-68b-73—213 Felicity Johnson 65c-74b-74—213 Kylie Henry 73c-72b-69—214 Xiyu Lin 70c-74b-70—214 Jane Park 68b-76c-70—214 Olivia Cowan 68c-70b-76—214 Marissa Steen 68b-70c-76—214 Charlotte Thomas 68b-68c-78—214 Yu Liu 74b-71c-70—215 Ayako Uehara 71b-72c-72—215 Isi Gabsa 70b-73c-72—215 Marianne Skarpnord 71c-69b-75—215 Anne-Catherine Tanguay 66b-74c-75—215 Alena Sharp 69c-69b-77—215 Wichanee Meechai 72c-72b-72—216 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 71b-73c-72—216 Thidapa Suwannapura 74b-69c-73—216 Peiyun Chien 69c-74b-73—216 Christine Wolf 74c-68b-74—216 Haeji Kang 71c-69b-76—216 Brittany Lang 71c-73b-73—217 Suzuka Yamaguchi 69c-75b-73—217 Daniela Darquea 72b-70c-75—217 Karis Davidson 68b-74c-75—217 Ashleigh Buhai 72c-69b-76—217 Lauren Stephenson 69c-72b-76—217 Lindsey Weaver 70c-70c-77—217 Alison Lee 68c-71b-78—217 Christina Kim 74b-71c-73—218 Azahara Munoz 72b-72c-74—218 Catriona Matthew 72c-71b-75—218 Linnea Strom 73b-68c-77—218 Georgia Hall 70c-71b-77—218 Sarah Kemp 70b-71c-77—218 Kendall Dye 72c-68b-78—218 Holly Clyburn 70c-70b-78—218 Pei-Ying Tsai 69c-71b-78—218 Missed cut Isabelle Boineau 74b-71c-74—219 Leona Maguire 73b-72c-74—219 Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 73b-72c-74—219 Minjee Lee 72c-73b-74—219 Luna Sobron 71b-74c-74—219 Ursula Wikstrom 75c-69b-75—219 Caroline Hedwall 71c-73b-75—219 Brittany Marchand 73b-70c-76—219 Stephanie Na 72b-71c-76—219 Brianna Do 71b-72c-76—219 Mel Reid 70c-73b-76—219 a-Yae Eun Hong 68c-72b-79—219 Nuria Iturrios 71c-72b-77—220 Bronte Law 71b-71c-78—220 Morgan Pressel 70c-72b-78—220 Teresa Lu 69c-73b-78—220 Prima Thammaraks 69b-72c-79—220 Dani Holmqvist 70b-70c-80—220 Mariajo Uribe 69b-71c-80—220 Karrie Webb 73c-65b-82—220 Munchin Keh 76c-69b-76—221 Cheyenne Woods 71b-74c-76—221 Sarah Schmelzel 71b-73c-77—221 Noemi Jimenez Martin 70c-72b-79—221 Benyapa Niphatsophon 71c-70b-80—221 a-Stephanie Kiriacou 69c-72b-80—221 Kristen Gillman 72c-67b-82—221 Silvia Banon 73b-70c-79—222 Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 72c-71b-80—223 Jaclyn Lee 73b-69c-81—223 Manon De Roey 67b-78c-79—224 Lee-Anne Pace 72c-72b-80—224 Maria Torres 70c-74b-80—224

