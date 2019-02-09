Listen Live Sports

...

LPGA ISPS Handa Vic Open Scores

February 9, 2019 10:43 am
 
Saturday
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Geelong, Australia
b-Beach Course: 6,479 yards, par-72
c-Creek Course: 6,573 yards, par-73
Final two rounds played on Beach Course
Third Round
Kim Kaufman 66b-66c-75—207
Celine Boutier 69c-71b-69—209
Su Oh 67c-68b-74—209
Haru Nomura 67b-67c-76—210
Mirim Lee 70c-74b-69—213
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 71c-70b-72—213
Katherine Kirk 72c-68b-73—213
Felicity Johnson 65c-74b-74—213
Kylie Henry 73c-72b-69—214
Xiyu Lin 70c-74b-70—214
Jane Park 68b-76c-70—214
Olivia Cowan 68c-70b-76—214
Marissa Steen 68b-70c-76—214
Charlotte Thomas 68b-68c-78—214
Yu Liu 74b-71c-70—215
Ayako Uehara 71b-72c-72—215
Isi Gabsa 70b-73c-72—215
Marianne Skarpnord 71c-69b-75—215
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 66b-74c-75—215
Alena Sharp 69c-69b-77—215
Wichanee Meechai 72c-72b-72—216
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 71b-73c-72—216
Thidapa Suwannapura 74b-69c-73—216
Peiyun Chien 69c-74b-73—216
Christine Wolf 74c-68b-74—216
Haeji Kang 71c-69b-76—216
Brittany Lang 71c-73b-73—217
Suzuka Yamaguchi 69c-75b-73—217
Daniela Darquea 72b-70c-75—217
Karis Davidson 68b-74c-75—217
Ashleigh Buhai 72c-69b-76—217
Lauren Stephenson 69c-72b-76—217
Lindsey Weaver 70c-70c-77—217
Alison Lee 68c-71b-78—217
Christina Kim 74b-71c-73—218
Azahara Munoz 72b-72c-74—218
Catriona Matthew 72c-71b-75—218
Linnea Strom 73b-68c-77—218
Georgia Hall 70c-71b-77—218
Sarah Kemp 70b-71c-77—218
Kendall Dye 72c-68b-78—218
Holly Clyburn 70c-70b-78—218
Pei-Ying Tsai 69c-71b-78—218
Missed cut
Isabelle Boineau 74b-71c-74—219
Leona Maguire 73b-72c-74—219
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 73b-72c-74—219
Minjee Lee 72c-73b-74—219
Luna Sobron 71b-74c-74—219
Ursula Wikstrom 75c-69b-75—219
Caroline Hedwall 71c-73b-75—219
Brittany Marchand 73b-70c-76—219
Stephanie Na 72b-71c-76—219
Brianna Do 71b-72c-76—219
Mel Reid 70c-73b-76—219
a-Yae Eun Hong 68c-72b-79—219
Nuria Iturrios 71c-72b-77—220
Bronte Law 71b-71c-78—220
Morgan Pressel 70c-72b-78—220
Teresa Lu 69c-73b-78—220
Prima Thammaraks 69b-72c-79—220
Dani Holmqvist 70b-70c-80—220
Mariajo Uribe 69b-71c-80—220
Karrie Webb 73c-65b-82—220
Munchin Keh 76c-69b-76—221
Cheyenne Woods 71b-74c-76—221
Sarah Schmelzel 71b-73c-77—221
Noemi Jimenez Martin 70c-72b-79—221
Benyapa Niphatsophon 71c-70b-80—221
a-Stephanie Kiriacou 69c-72b-80—221
Kristen Gillman 72c-67b-82—221
Silvia Banon 73b-70c-79—222
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 72c-71b-80—223
Jaclyn Lee 73b-69c-81—223
Manon De Roey 67b-78c-79—224
Lee-Anne Pace 72c-72b-80—224
Maria Torres 70c-74b-80—224

