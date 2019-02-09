LPGA ISPS Handa Vic Open Scores

|Saturday
|At 13th Beach Golf Links
|Geelong, Australia
|b-Beach Course: 6,479 yards, par-72
|c-Creek Course: 6,573 yards, par-73
|Final two rounds played on Beach Course
|Third Round
|Kim Kaufman
|66b-66c-75—207
|Celine Boutier
|69c-71b-69—209
|Su Oh
|67c-68b-74—209
|Haru Nomura
|67b-67c-76—210
|Mirim Lee
|70c-74b-69—213
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|71c-70b-72—213
|Katherine Kirk
|72c-68b-73—213
|Felicity Johnson
|65c-74b-74—213
|Kylie Henry
|73c-72b-69—214
|Xiyu Lin
|70c-74b-70—214
|Jane Park
|68b-76c-70—214
|Olivia Cowan
|68c-70b-76—214
|Marissa Steen
|68b-70c-76—214
|Charlotte Thomas
|68b-68c-78—214
|Yu Liu
|74b-71c-70—215
|Ayako Uehara
|71b-72c-72—215
|Isi Gabsa
|70b-73c-72—215
|Marianne Skarpnord
|71c-69b-75—215
|Anne-Catherine Tanguay
|66b-74c-75—215
|Alena Sharp
|69c-69b-77—215
|Wichanee Meechai
|72c-72b-72—216
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|71b-73c-72—216
|Thidapa Suwannapura
|74b-69c-73—216
|Peiyun Chien
|69c-74b-73—216
|Christine Wolf
|74c-68b-74—216
|Haeji Kang
|71c-69b-76—216
|Brittany Lang
|71c-73b-73—217
|Suzuka Yamaguchi
|69c-75b-73—217
|Daniela Darquea
|72b-70c-75—217
|Karis Davidson
|68b-74c-75—217
|Ashleigh Buhai
|72c-69b-76—217
|Lauren Stephenson
|69c-72b-76—217
|Lindsey Weaver
|70c-70c-77—217
|Alison Lee
|68c-71b-78—217
|Christina Kim
|74b-71c-73—218
|Azahara Munoz
|72b-72c-74—218
|Catriona Matthew
|72c-71b-75—218
|Linnea Strom
|73b-68c-77—218
|Georgia Hall
|70c-71b-77—218
|Sarah Kemp
|70b-71c-77—218
|Kendall Dye
|72c-68b-78—218
|Holly Clyburn
|70c-70b-78—218
|Pei-Ying Tsai
|69c-71b-78—218
|Missed cut
|Isabelle Boineau
|74b-71c-74—219
|Leona Maguire
|73b-72c-74—219
|Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong
|73b-72c-74—219
|Minjee Lee
|72c-73b-74—219
|Luna Sobron
|71b-74c-74—219
|Ursula Wikstrom
|75c-69b-75—219
|Caroline Hedwall
|71c-73b-75—219
|Brittany Marchand
|73b-70c-76—219
|Stephanie Na
|72b-71c-76—219
|Brianna Do
|71b-72c-76—219
|Mel Reid
|70c-73b-76—219
|a-Yae Eun Hong
|68c-72b-79—219
|Nuria Iturrios
|71c-72b-77—220
|Bronte Law
|71b-71c-78—220
|Morgan Pressel
|70c-72b-78—220
|Teresa Lu
|69c-73b-78—220
|Prima Thammaraks
|69b-72c-79—220
|Dani Holmqvist
|70b-70c-80—220
|Mariajo Uribe
|69b-71c-80—220
|Karrie Webb
|73c-65b-82—220
|Munchin Keh
|76c-69b-76—221
|Cheyenne Woods
|71b-74c-76—221
|Sarah Schmelzel
|71b-73c-77—221
|Noemi Jimenez Martin
|70c-72b-79—221
|Benyapa Niphatsophon
|71c-70b-80—221
|a-Stephanie Kiriacou
|69c-72b-80—221
|Kristen Gillman
|72c-67b-82—221
|Silvia Banon
|73b-70c-79—222
|Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
|72c-71b-80—223
|Jaclyn Lee
|73b-69c-81—223
|Manon De Roey
|67b-78c-79—224
|Lee-Anne Pace
|72c-72b-80—224
|Maria Torres
|70c-74b-80—224
