LPGA Money Leaders

February 18, 2019 11:40 am
 
Through Feb. 17
Trn Money
1. Nelly Korda 2 $302,336
2. Eun-Hee Ji 1 $180,000
3. Celine Boutier 2 $178,187
4. Mirim Lee 3 $171,777
5. Jin Young Ko 1 $121,275
6. Sarah Kemp 2 $100,693
7. Haru Nomura 2 $99,609
8. Moriya Jutanugarn 2 $91,646
9. Wei-Ling Hsu 1 $87,977
10. Charlotte Thomas 2 $82,102
11. Azahara Munoz 2 $79,357
12. Su Oh 2 $77,242
13. Shanshan Feng 1 $74,933
14. Katherine Kirk 3 $63,715
15. Angel Yin 1 $61,418
16. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 2 $56,082
17. Alena Sharp 2 $54,460
18. Stacy Lewis 1 $50,225
18. Brooke M. Henderson 1 $50,225
20. Gaby Lopez 2 $44,780
21. Georgia Hall 3 $43,761
22. Mi Hyang Lee 2 $42,785
23. Marissa Steen 2 $40,284
24. Lydia Ko 2 $40,100
25. Marina Alex 2 $34,816
26. Ashleigh Buhai 2 $34,513
27. Lauren Stephenson 2 $33,387
28. Annie Park 2 $32,321
29. Thidapa Suwannapura 3 $32,250
30. Lexi Thompson 1 $31,593
31. Amy Yang 2 $28,271
32. Kim Kaufman 2 $27,763
33. In Gee Chun 1 $27,461
34. Ariya Jutanugarn 2 $25,974
35. Cristie Kerr 1 $24,221
36. Ayako Uehara 2 $24,041
37. Amy Olson 1 $23,451
37. Hannah Green 2 $23,451
37. Jeongeun Lee6 1 $23,451
40. Yu Liu 2 $21,676
41. Nasa Hataoka 1 $21,629
42. Minjee Lee 2 $20,814
43. Bronte Law 2 $19,674
44. Danielle Kang 1 $19,334
45. Kristen Gillman 2 $19,182
46. Isi Gabsa 2 $18,154
47. Anna Nordqvist 1 $17,984
48. Alison Lee 2 $17,800
48. Peiyun Chien 2 $17,800
50. Brittany Lincicome 1 $17,012

