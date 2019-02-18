LPGA Money Leaders

Through Feb. 17 Trn Money 1. Nelly Korda 2 $302,336 2. Eun-Hee Ji 1 $180,000 3. Celine Boutier 2 $178,187 4. Mirim Lee 3 $171,777 5. Jin Young Ko 1 $121,275 6. Sarah Kemp 2 $100,693 7. Haru Nomura 2 $99,609 8. Moriya Jutanugarn 2 $91,646 9. Wei-Ling Hsu 1 $87,977 10. Charlotte Thomas 2 $82,102 11. Azahara Munoz 2 $79,357 12. Su Oh 2 $77,242 13. Shanshan Feng 1 $74,933 14. Katherine Kirk 3 $63,715 15. Angel Yin 1 $61,418 16. Jodi Ewart Shadoff 2 $56,082 17. Alena Sharp 2 $54,460 18. Stacy Lewis 1 $50,225 18. Brooke M. Henderson 1 $50,225 20. Gaby Lopez 2 $44,780 21. Georgia Hall 3 $43,761 22. Mi Hyang Lee 2 $42,785 23. Marissa Steen 2 $40,284 24. Lydia Ko 2 $40,100 25. Marina Alex 2 $34,816 26. Ashleigh Buhai 2 $34,513 27. Lauren Stephenson 2 $33,387 28. Annie Park 2 $32,321 29. Thidapa Suwannapura 3 $32,250 30. Lexi Thompson 1 $31,593 31. Amy Yang 2 $28,271 32. Kim Kaufman 2 $27,763 33. In Gee Chun 1 $27,461 34. Ariya Jutanugarn 2 $25,974 35. Cristie Kerr 1 $24,221 36. Ayako Uehara 2 $24,041 37. Amy Olson 1 $23,451 37. Hannah Green 2 $23,451 37. Jeongeun Lee6 1 $23,451 40. Yu Liu 2 $21,676 41. Nasa Hataoka 1 $21,629 42. Minjee Lee 2 $20,814 43. Bronte Law 2 $19,674 44. Danielle Kang 1 $19,334 45. Kristen Gillman 2 $19,182 46. Isi Gabsa 2 $18,154 47. Anna Nordqvist 1 $17,984 48. Alison Lee 2 $17,800 48. Peiyun Chien 2 $17,800 50. Brittany Lincicome 1 $17,012

