LPGA Money Leaders

|Through Feb. 17
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Nelly Korda
|2
|$302,336
|2. Eun-Hee Ji
|1
|$180,000
|3. Celine Boutier
|2
|$178,187
|4. Mirim Lee
|3
|$171,777
|5. Jin Young Ko
|1
|$121,275
|6. Sarah Kemp
|2
|$100,693
|7. Haru Nomura
|2
|$99,609
|8. Moriya Jutanugarn
|2
|$91,646
|9. Wei-Ling Hsu
|1
|$87,977
|10. Charlotte Thomas
|2
|$82,102
|11. Azahara Munoz
|2
|$79,357
|12. Su Oh
|2
|$77,242
|13. Shanshan Feng
|1
|$74,933
|14. Katherine Kirk
|3
|$63,715
|15. Angel Yin
|1
|$61,418
|16. Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|2
|$56,082
|17. Alena Sharp
|2
|$54,460
|18. Stacy Lewis
|1
|$50,225
|18. Brooke M. Henderson
|1
|$50,225
|20. Gaby Lopez
|2
|$44,780
|21. Georgia Hall
|3
|$43,761
|22. Mi Hyang Lee
|2
|$42,785
|23. Marissa Steen
|2
|$40,284
|24. Lydia Ko
|2
|$40,100
|25. Marina Alex
|2
|$34,816
|26. Ashleigh Buhai
|2
|$34,513
|27. Lauren Stephenson
|2
|$33,387
|28. Annie Park
|2
|$32,321
|29. Thidapa Suwannapura
|3
|$32,250
|30. Lexi Thompson
|1
|$31,593
|31. Amy Yang
|2
|$28,271
|32. Kim Kaufman
|2
|$27,763
|33. In Gee Chun
|1
|$27,461
|34. Ariya Jutanugarn
|2
|$25,974
|35. Cristie Kerr
|1
|$24,221
|36. Ayako Uehara
|2
|$24,041
|37. Amy Olson
|1
|$23,451
|37. Hannah Green
|2
|$23,451
|37. Jeongeun Lee6
|1
|$23,451
|40. Yu Liu
|2
|$21,676
|41. Nasa Hataoka
|1
|$21,629
|42. Minjee Lee
|2
|$20,814
|43. Bronte Law
|2
|$19,674
|44. Danielle Kang
|1
|$19,334
|45. Kristen Gillman
|2
|$19,182
|46. Isi Gabsa
|2
|$18,154
|47. Anna Nordqvist
|1
|$17,984
|48. Alison Lee
|2
|$17,800
|48. Peiyun Chien
|2
|$17,800
|50. Brittany Lincicome
|1
|$17,012
