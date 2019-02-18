LPGA Tour Statistics

Through Feb. 17 Scoring

1, Eun-Hee Ji, 67.5. 2, Nelly Korda, 68.0. 3, Jin Young Ko, 68.25. 4, Shanshan Feng, 68.5. 5 (tie), Stacy Lewis, Brooke M. Henderson and Wei-Ling Hsu, 69.0. 8, Angel Yin, 69.25. 9, Moriya Jutanugarn, 69.375. 10, Lexi Thompson, 69.75.

Driving Distance

1, Anne Van Dam, 306.3. 2, Youngin Chun, 290.8. 3 (tie), Leticia Ras-Anderica and Suzuka Yamaguchi, 287.0. 5, Pavarisa Yoktuan, 286.8. 6, Amelia Lewis, 286.3. 7, Peiyun Chien, 286.1. 8, Lee-Anne Pace, 285.4. 9, Benyapa Niphatsophon, 284.6. 10, Elizabeth Szokol, 284.3.

Greens in Regulation

1, Jin Young Ko, .861. 2, Sei Young Kim, .833. 3 (tie), Jeongeun Lee6 and Azahara Munoz, .819. 5, Nelly Korda, .813. 6 (tie), Lexi Thompson and Jane Park, .806. 8, 5 tied with .792.

Putts per GIR

1, Angel Yin, 1.56. 2, Haru Nomura, 1.66. 3, Eun-Hee Ji, 1.67. 4, Jin Young Ko, 1.68. 5, Sarah Kemp, 1.68. 6, Nelly Korda, 1.69. 7, Caroline Masson, 1.70. 8, Wei-Ling Hsu, 1.71. 9, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.72. 10, Amelia Lewis, 1.73.

Birdies

1, Mirim Lee, 46. 2, Nelly Korda, 44. 3, Thidapa Suwannapura, 40. 4, Katherine Kirk, 39. 5, Sarah Kemp, 36. 6, Haru Nomura, 34. 7 (tie), Georgia Hall, Alena Sharp and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 33. 10, Marina Alex and Celine Boutier, 32.

Eagles

1 (tie), Mirim Lee and Alena Sharp, 3. 3, Maria Torres, 2. 4 (tie), 26 tied with 1.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Shanshan Feng, Jaye Marie Green and Anne Van Dam, 1.000. 4, Haeji Kang, .889. 5, Jeongeun Lee6, .857. 6, Brittany Lang, .818. 7, Marissa Steen, .800. 8, Lauren Stephenson, .786. 9 (tie), Sarah Schmelzel and Sarah Kemp, .765.

Rounds Under Par

1, Eun-Hee Ji, 1.000. 2, Nelly Korda, .875. 3, 18 tied with .750.

