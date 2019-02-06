Lutete leads UMass Lowell past New Hampshire, 72-62

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Christian Lutete scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as UMass Lowell earned a season split with New Hampshire, 72-62 on Wednesday night.

In addition to snapping a two-game losing streak, the River Hawks (13-11, 5-4 America East) established a school record for most wins in a single season as a Division I program.

Lutete’s layup with :13 left in the first half sent UMass Lowell into intermission with a 44-32 advantage and the team pushed the lead to 19 points midway through the second half.

Shawn Jones added 17 points off the UMass Lowell bench and Bryce Daley pulled down 10 rebounds. The River Hawks hit 24 of 49 shots from the floor (49 percent), including 5 of 16 from distance.

New Hampshire (3-19, 1-8) now has lost eight straight games.

Josh Hopkins and Nick Guadarrama each scored 12 points for the Wildcats, who were 24 of 66 from the field, including 9 of 35 from distance.

