Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lutete leads UMass Lowell past New Hampshire, 72-62

February 6, 2019 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Christian Lutete scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as UMass Lowell earned a season split with New Hampshire, 72-62 on Wednesday night.

In addition to snapping a two-game losing streak, the River Hawks (13-11, 5-4 America East) established a school record for most wins in a single season as a Division I program.

Lutete’s layup with :13 left in the first half sent UMass Lowell into intermission with a 44-32 advantage and the team pushed the lead to 19 points midway through the second half.

Shawn Jones added 17 points off the UMass Lowell bench and Bryce Daley pulled down 10 rebounds. The River Hawks hit 24 of 49 shots from the floor (49 percent), including 5 of 16 from distance.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

New Hampshire (3-19, 1-8) now has lost eight straight games.

Josh Hopkins and Nick Guadarrama each scored 12 points for the Wildcats, who were 24 of 66 from the field, including 9 of 35 from distance.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.