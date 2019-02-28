Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lyons carries Furman past Samford 90-81

February 28, 2019
 
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Lyons scored 17 points as Furman defeated Samford 90-81 on Thursday night.

Alex Hunter, Clay Mounce and Matt Rafferty added 15 points apiece for the Paladins. Hunter also had 10 rebounds for the Paladins, while Rafferty posted 11 rebounds and six assists.

Myron Gordon had 21 points for the Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11 Southern Conference). Kevion Nolan added 18 points. Josh Sharkey had 13 points.

The Paladins evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Samford defeated Furman 75-73 on Jan. 26.

Furman (23-6, 12-5) will pursue its fifth straight road victory on Saturday in the team’s regular season finale against Chattanooga. Samford finishes out the regular season against Wofford at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

