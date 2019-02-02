Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mackenzie has career-high 31 in Bucknell’s victory

February 2, 2019 4:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie scored a career-high 31 points and Bucknell defeated Lafayette, 94-66, on Saturday for the seventh straight time.

Mackenzie was 7-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers and made 14 of 15 free throws for his first 30-point game. Nate Sestina added 22 points, Andrew Funk had 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Bruce Moore grabbed 10 rebounds to go with 11 points.

The Bison (14-8, 8-2) shot over 49 percent in the win that kept them tied with Lehigh atop the Patriot League.

Mackenzie scored 17 points in the first half with his 3-pointer at the 6:35 mark, snapping a tie and beginning a 14-3 run to end the half for a 40-29 lead. The lead remained in double figures.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Alex Petrie scored 16 points, Justin Jaworski 12 and Paulius Zalys 11 for the Leopards (5-16, 2-8), who have lost four straight.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.