Mackenzie leads Bucknell over Loyola Maryland 84-72

February 6, 2019 10:06 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie scored 24 points with a career-high six 3-pointers on Wednesday night, and Bucknell stayed alone atop the Patriot League standings with an 84-72 win over Loyola Maryland.

Nate Sestina added 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Bruce Moore scored 11 points for the Bison (15-8, 9-2), who made all eight free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

Bucknell led by 15 early in the second half, but the Greyhounds (8-16, 4-7) closed the gap to 69-64 with 3:48 left in the game. The Bison responded with a 9-3 run capped by a 3-pointer and pair of free throws from Mackenzie.

Andrew Kostecka had 23 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with five assists and five steals for Loyola. Isaiah Hart scored 17 points and Jaylin Andrews added 11.

Loyola was just 3 of 16 from 3-point range.

